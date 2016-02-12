Feb 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.92 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.88/6.94 6.91 2 MONTHS 7.32/7.38 7.35 3 MONTHS 7.08/7.14 7.11 6 MONTHS 6.88/6.92 6.90 9 MONTHS 6.87/6.91 6.89 1 YEAR 6.87/6.89 6.88 2 YEARS 6.65/6.68 6.67 3 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 4 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.65/6.67 6.66 7 YEARS 6.62/6.70 6.66 10 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)