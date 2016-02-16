Feb 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.97 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92
2 MONTHS 7.35/7.41 7.38
3 MONTHS 7.12/7.17 7.15
6 MONTHS 6.93/6.97 6.95
9 MONTHS 6.93/6.96 6.95
1 YEAR 6.93/6.95 6.94
2 YEARS 6.71/6.73 6.72
3 YEARS 6.70/6.73 6.72
4 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73
5 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73
7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73
10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
