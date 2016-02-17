Feb 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.98 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.88/6.95 6.92 2 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.11/7.17 7.14 6 MONTHS 6.94/6.98 6.96 9 MONTHS 6.94/6.98 6.96 1 YEAR 6.93/6.96 6.95 2 YEARS 6.73/6.76 6.75 3 YEARS 6.72/6.75 6.74 4 YEARS 6.73/6.76 6.75 5 YEARS 6.74/6.77 6.76 7 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 10 YEARS 6.71/6.79 6.75 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)