Feb 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.97 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92
2 MONTHS 7.30/7.36 7.33
3 MONTHS 7.11/7.16 7.14
6 MONTHS 6.93/6.97 6.95
9 MONTHS 6.94/6.97 6.96
1 YEAR 6.94/6.96 6.95
2 YEARS 6.74/6.77 6.76
3 YEARS 6.73/6.76 6.75
4 YEARS 6.73/6.77 6.75
5 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76
7 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76
10 YEARS 6.71/6.79 6.75
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
