Feb 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.01 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 2 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.13/7.18 7.16 6 MONTHS 6.98/7.01 7.00 9 MONTHS 6.97/7.01 6.99 1 YEAR 6.98/7.00 6.99 2 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 3 YEARS 6.78/6.81 6.80 4 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82 5 YEARS 6.81/6.84 6.83 7 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83 10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)