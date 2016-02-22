Feb 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.01 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93
2 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34
3 MONTHS 7.13/7.18 7.16
6 MONTHS 6.98/7.01 7.00
9 MONTHS 6.97/7.01 6.99
1 YEAR 6.98/7.00 6.99
2 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80
3 YEARS 6.78/6.81 6.80
4 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82
5 YEARS 6.81/6.84 6.83
7 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83
10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
