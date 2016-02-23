Feb 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.04 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.91/6.98 6.95 2 MONTHS 7.31/7.38 7.35 3 MONTHS 7.13/7.19 7.16 6 MONTHS 7.00/7.04 7.02 9 MONTHS 7.00/7.04 7.02 1 YEAR 7.00/7.03 7.02 2 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 3 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 4 YEARS 6.84/6.88 6.86 5 YEARS 6.86/6.89 6.88 7 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88 10 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)