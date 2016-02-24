Feb 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.06 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.92/6.98 6.95 2 MONTHS 7.32/7.39 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.13/7.19 7.16 6 MONTHS 7.01/7.06 7.04 9 MONTHS 7.01/7.05 7.03 1 YEAR 7.02/7.04 7.03 2 YEARS 6.85/6.88 6.87 3 YEARS 6.85/6.88 6.87 4 YEARS 6.89/6.91 6.90 5 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91 7 YEARS 6.86/6.94 6.90 10 YEARS 6.86/6.93 6.90 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)