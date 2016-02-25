Feb 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.08 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.99/7.05 7.02 2 MONTHS 7.34/7.40 7.37 3 MONTHS 7.16/7.21 7.19 6 MONTHS 7.04/7.08 7.06 9 MONTHS 7.05/7.08 7.07 1 YEAR 7.05/7.08 7.07 2 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91 3 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91 4 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 5 YEARS 6.94/6.97 6.96 7 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 10 YEARS 6.89/6.98 6.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)