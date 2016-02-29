Feb 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.88 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.63/7.73 7.68
2 MONTHS 7.17/7.23 7.20
3 MONTHS 6.97/7.02 7.00
6 MONTHS 6.84/6.88 6.86
9 MONTHS 6.83/6.87 6.85
1 YEAR 6.83/6.86 6.85
2 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66
3 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66
4 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71
5 YEARS 6.70/6.72 6.71
7 YEARS 6.67/6.75 6.71
10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
