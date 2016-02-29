Feb 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.88 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.63/7.73 7.68 2 MONTHS 7.17/7.23 7.20 3 MONTHS 6.97/7.02 7.00 6 MONTHS 6.84/6.88 6.86 9 MONTHS 6.83/6.87 6.85 1 YEAR 6.83/6.86 6.85 2 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 3 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 4 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71 5 YEARS 6.70/6.72 6.71 7 YEARS 6.67/6.75 6.71 10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)