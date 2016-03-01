Mar 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.86 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.68/7.76 7.72 2 MONTHS 7.17/7.23 7.20 3 MONTHS 6.97/7.03 7.00 6 MONTHS 6.82/6.86 6.84 9 MONTHS 6.82/6.85 6.84 1 YEAR 6.82/6.85 6.84 2 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64 3 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64 4 YEARS 6.65/6.68 6.67 5 YEARS 6.66/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67 10 YEARS 6.62/6.70 6.66 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)