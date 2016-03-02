Mar 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.90 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.71/7.80 7.76 2 MONTHS 7.21/7.27 7.24 3 MONTHS 7.01/7.07 7.04 6 MONTHS 6.86/6.90 6.88 9 MONTHS 6.85/6.90 6.88 1 YEAR 6.86/6.88 6.87 2 YEARS 6.66/6.68 6.67 3 YEARS 6.66/6.68 6.67 4 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71 5 YEARS 6.70/6.73 6.72 7 YEARS 6.67/6.75 6.71 10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)