Mar 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.93 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.78/7.85 7.82
2 MONTHS 7.21/7.27 7.24
3 MONTHS 7.02/7.08 7.05
6 MONTHS 6.89/6.93 6.91
9 MONTHS 6.89/6.92 6.91
1 YEAR 6.88/6.91 6.90
2 YEARS 6.69/6.73 6.71
3 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71
4 YEARS 6.73/6.76 6.75
5 YEARS 6.74/6.77 6.76
7 YEARS 6.71/6.79 6.75
10 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
