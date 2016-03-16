Mar 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.94 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.00 7.96 2 MONTHS 7.30/7.37 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.08/7.13 7.11 6 MONTHS 6.90/6.94 6.92 9 MONTHS 6.90/6.94 6.92 1 YEAR 6.90/6.93 6.92 2 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71 3 YEARS 6.68/6.71 6.70 4 YEARS 6.70/6.73 6.72 5 YEARS 6.72/6.75 6.74 7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)