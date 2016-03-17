Mar 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.92 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.93/8.02 7.98 2 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.06/7.12 7.09 6 MONTHS 6.88/6.92 6.90 9 MONTHS 6.86/6.90 6.88 1 YEAR 6.87/6.89 6.88 2 YEARS 6.65/6.68 6.67 3 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65 4 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.66/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67 10 YEARS 6.62/6.70 6.66 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)