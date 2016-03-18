Mar 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.92 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.89/7.97 7.93
2 MONTHS 7.27/7.32 7.30
3 MONTHS 7.06/7.10 7.08
6 MONTHS 6.89/6.92 6.91
9 MONTHS 6.87/6.90 6.89
1 YEAR 6.87/6.89 6.88
2 YEARS 6.65/6.68 6.67
3 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65
4 YEARS 6.65/6.68 6.67
5 YEARS 6.67/6.70 6.69
7 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68
10 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
