Mar 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.90 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.31 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.04/7.09 7.07 6 MONTHS 6.86/6.90 6.88 9 MONTHS 6.85/6.88 6.87 1 YEAR 6.86/6.88 6.87 2 YEARS 6.62/6.66 6.64 3 YEARS 6.60/6.63 6.62 4 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64 5 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 7 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65 10 YEARS 6.60/6.68 6.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)