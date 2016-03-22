Mar 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.91 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.86/7.95 7.91
2 MONTHS 7.24/7.31 7.28
3 MONTHS 7.04/7.10 7.07
6 MONTHS 6.86/6.91 6.89
9 MONTHS 6.86/6.90 6.88
1 YEAR 6.85/6.88 6.87
2 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65
3 YEARS 6.61/6.64 6.63
4 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66
5 YEARS 6.65/6.68 6.67
7 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67
10 YEARS 6.62/6.70 6.66
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)