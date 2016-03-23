BRIEF-IGC Foils approves issue of 7.8 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis
Mar 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.90 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.84/7.92 7.88 2 MONTHS 7.24/7.30 7.27 3 MONTHS 7.05/7.10 7.08 6 MONTHS 6.86/6.90 6.88 9 MONTHS 6.85/6.89 6.87 1 YEAR 6.85/6.87 6.86 2 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 3 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64 4 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.66/6.68 6.67 7 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67 10 YEARS 6.62/6.70 6.66 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly tighter on Tuesday as regional stock markets generally took their cue from an overnight rise in the US. New issues were active with four issuers marketing new US dollar notes and a few announcing mandates.