Mar 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.91 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.84/7.93 7.89 2 MONTHS 7.26/7.32 7.29 3 MONTHS 7.04/7.10 7.07 6 MONTHS 6.86/6.91 6.89 9 MONTHS 6.84/6.88 6.86 1 YEAR 6.85/6.87 6.86 2 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65 3 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63 4 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65 5 YEARS 6.65/6.67 6.66 7 YEARS 6.62/6.70 6.66 10 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)