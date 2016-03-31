Mar 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.65 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.57/6.67 6.62
2 MONTHS 6.59/6.65 6.62
3 MONTHS 6.58/6.65 6.62
6 MONTHS 6.60/6.65 6.63
9 MONTHS 6.61/6.65 6.63
1 YEAR 6.68/6.71 6.70
2 YEARS 6.52/6.55 6.54
3 YEARS 6.55/6.58 6.57
4 YEARS 6.58/6.61 6.60
5 YEARS 6.59/6.62 6.61
7 YEARS 6.57/6.65 6.61
10 YEARS 6.56/6.64 6.60
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)