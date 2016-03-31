Mar 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.65 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.57/6.67 6.62 2 MONTHS 6.59/6.65 6.62 3 MONTHS 6.58/6.65 6.62 6 MONTHS 6.60/6.65 6.63 9 MONTHS 6.61/6.65 6.63 1 YEAR 6.68/6.71 6.70 2 YEARS 6.52/6.55 6.54 3 YEARS 6.55/6.58 6.57 4 YEARS 6.58/6.61 6.60 5 YEARS 6.59/6.62 6.61 7 YEARS 6.57/6.65 6.61 10 YEARS 6.56/6.64 6.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)