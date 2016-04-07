BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 240.9 million rupees versus profit 156.6 million rupees year ago
Apr 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.61 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.54/6.59 6.57 2 MONTHS 6.54/6.59 6.57 3 MONTHS 6.54/6.59 6.57 6 MONTHS 6.58/6.61 6.60 9 MONTHS 6.62/6.65 6.64 1 YEAR 6.66/6.69 6.68 2 YEARS 6.55/6.58 6.57 3 YEARS 6.58/6.59 6.59 4 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64 5 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 10 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.