WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
Apr 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.61 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.53/6.59 6.56 2 MONTHS 6.53/6.59 6.56 3 MONTHS 6.54/6.60 6.57 6 MONTHS 6.56/6.61 6.59 9 MONTHS 6.61/6.65 6.63 1 YEAR 6.65/6.67 6.66 2 YEARS 6.54/6.57 6.56 3 YEARS 6.55/6.59 6.57 4 YEARS 6.60/6.64 6.62 5 YEARS 6.65/6.67 6.66 7 YEARS 6.62/6.70 6.66 10 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
COLOMBO, May 12 Sri Lanka has rejected China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month, two senior government officials said on Thursday as the Indian prime minister landed in the island nation.