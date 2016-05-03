May 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.62 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.54/6.60 6.57
2 MONTHS 6.53/6.59 6.56
3 MONTHS 6.53/6.58 6.56
6 MONTHS 6.58/6.62 6.60
9 MONTHS 6.62/6.66 6.64
1 YEAR 6.67/6.69 6.68
2 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58
3 YEARS 6.59/6.62 6.61
4 YEARS 6.65/6.68 6.67
5 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71
7 YEARS 6.67/6.75 6.71
10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
