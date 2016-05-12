May 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.62 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.54/6.59 6.57 2 MONTHS 6.54/6.59 6.57 3 MONTHS 6.54/6.58 6.56 6 MONTHS 6.58/6.62 6.60 9 MONTHS 6.62/6.66 6.64 1 YEAR 6.67/6.69 6.68 2 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57 3 YEARS 6.60/6.61 6.61 4 YEARS 6.65/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.69/6.71 6.70 7 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 10 YEARS 6.65/6.73 6.69 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)