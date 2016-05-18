May 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.62 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.54/6.61 6.58 2 MONTHS 6.54/6.61 6.58 3 MONTHS 6.55/6.60 6.58 6 MONTHS 6.59/6.62 6.61 9 MONTHS 6.64/6.66 6.65 1 YEAR 6.69/6.71 6.70 2 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 3 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 4 YEARS 6.70/6.73 6.72 5 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 7 YEARS 6.71/6.80 6.76 10 YEARS 6.71/6.80 6.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)