May 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.59 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.53/6.61 6.57
2 MONTHS 6.53/6.60 6.57
3 MONTHS 6.54/6.57 6.56
6 MONTHS 6.56/6.59 6.58
9 MONTHS 6.61/6.64 6.63
1 YEAR 6.66/6.68 6.67
2 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57
3 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64
4 YEARS 6.68/6.71 6.70
5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74
7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
