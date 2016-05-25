May 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.61 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.54/6.61 6.58 2 MONTHS 6.55/6.59 6.57 3 MONTHS 6.54/6.58 6.56 6 MONTHS 6.57/6.61 6.59 9 MONTHS 6.62/6.66 6.64 1 YEAR 6.67/6.70 6.69 2 YEARS 6.57/6.60 6.59 3 YEARS 6.64/6.68 6.66 4 YEARS 6.70/6.74 6.72 5 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 7 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74 10 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)