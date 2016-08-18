Aug 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.54 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.49/6.53 6.51 2 MONTHS 6.52/6.56 6.54 3 MONTHS 6.53/6.55 6.54 6 MONTHS 6.52/6.54 6.53 9 MONTHS 6.55/6.57 6.56 1 YEAR 6.54/6.55 6.55 2 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37 3 YEARS 6.39/6.40 6.40 4 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45 5 YEARS 6.50/6.51 6.51 7 YEARS 6.40/6.48 6.44 10 YEARS 6.40/6.48 6.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)