Aug 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.57 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.51/6.55 6.53 2 MONTHS 6.52/6.55 6.54 3 MONTHS 6.54/6.57 6.56 6 MONTHS 6.55/6.57 6.56 9 MONTHS 6.59/6.61 6.60 1 YEAR 6.58/6.59 6.59 2 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 3 YEARS 6.43/6.45 6.44 4 YEARS 6.50/6.52 6.51 5 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 7 YEARS 6.45/6.53 6.49 10 YEARS 6.45/6.53 6.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.