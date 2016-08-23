Aug 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.57 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.50/6.55 6.53 2 MONTHS 6.51/6.55 6.53 3 MONTHS 6.54/6.58 6.56 6 MONTHS 6.53/6.57 6.55 9 MONTHS 6.57/6.60 6.59 1 YEAR 6.56/6.59 6.58 2 YEARS 6.39/6.41 6.40 3 YEARS 6.41/6.44 6.43 4 YEARS 6.47/6.50 6.49 5 YEARS 6.53/6.55 6.54 7 YEARS 6.44/6.52 6.48 10 YEARS 6.44/6.52 6.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)