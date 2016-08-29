Aug 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.57 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.51/6.56 6.54
2 MONTHS 6.54/6.57 6.56
3 MONTHS 6.56/6.58 6.57
6 MONTHS 6.55/6.57 6.56
9 MONTHS 6.57/6.58 6.58
1 YEAR 6.56/6.58 6.57
2 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38
3 YEARS 6.39/6.41 6.40
4 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45
5 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50
7 YEARS 6.40/6.48 6.44
10 YEARS 6.40/6.48 6.44
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
