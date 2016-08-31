Aug 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.57 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.51/6.56 6.54 2 MONTHS 6.53/6.58 6.56 3 MONTHS 6.55/6.59 6.57 6 MONTHS 6.54/6.57 6.56 9 MONTHS 6.56/6.59 6.58 1 YEAR 6.56/6.57 6.57 2 YEARS 6.37/6.38 6.38 3 YEARS 6.38/6.40 6.39 4 YEARS 6.43/6.45 6.44 5 YEARS 6.49/6.50 6.50 7 YEARS 6.39/6.47 6.43 10 YEARS 6.39/6.47 6.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)