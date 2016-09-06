Sep 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.55 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.51/6.56 6.54
2 MONTHS 6.50/6.55 6.53
3 MONTHS 6.51/6.56 6.54
6 MONTHS 6.51/6.55 6.53
9 MONTHS 6.53/6.56 6.55
1 YEAR 6.53/6.55 6.54
2 YEARS 6.33/6.34 6.34
3 YEARS 6.33/6.35 6.34
4 YEARS 6.38/6.40 6.39
5 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43
7 YEARS 6.33/6.41 6.37
10 YEARS 6.33/6.41 6.37
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
