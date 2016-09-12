Sep 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.52 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.50/6.54 6.52 2 MONTHS 6.50/6.54 6.52 3 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52 6 MONTHS 6.49/6.52 6.51 9 MONTHS 6.51/6.53 6.52 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.31/6.33 6.32 3 YEARS 6.31/6.33 6.32 4 YEARS 6.36/6.39 6.38 5 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 7 YEARS 6.31/6.39 6.35 10 YEARS 6.31/6.39 6.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)