Sep 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.48 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48
2 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48
3 MONTHS 6.46/6.49 6.48
6 MONTHS 6.45/6.48 6.47
9 MONTHS 6.48/6.51 6.50
1 YEAR 6.47/6.50 6.49
2 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31
3 YEARS 6.31/6.33 6.32
4 YEARS 6.36/6.39 6.38
5 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41
7 YEARS 6.29/6.37 6.33
10 YEARS 6.29/6.37 6.33
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
