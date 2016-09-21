Sep 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.46 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.46/6.49 6.48 2 MONTHS 6.46/6.48 6.47 3 MONTHS 6.45/6.47 6.46 6 MONTHS 6.44/6.46 6.45 9 MONTHS 6.47/6.49 6.48 1 YEAR 6.46/6.48 6.47 2 YEARS 6.28/6.30 6.29 3 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30 4 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35 5 YEARS 6.38/6.40 6.39 7 YEARS 6.27/6.35 6.31 10 YEARS 6.27/6.35 6.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)