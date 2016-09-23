Sep 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.45 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.43/6.47 6.45 2 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44 3 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43 6 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43 9 MONTHS 6.43/6.47 6.45 1 YEAR 6.44/6.46 6.45 2 YEARS 6.23/6.26 6.25 3 YEARS 6.23/6.26 6.25 4 YEARS 6.28/6.31 6.30 5 YEARS 6.32/6.34 6.33 7 YEARS 6.20/6.28 6.24 10 YEARS 6.20/6.28 6.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)