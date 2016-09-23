Sep 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.45 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.43/6.47 6.45
2 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44
3 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43
6 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43
9 MONTHS 6.43/6.47 6.45
1 YEAR 6.44/6.46 6.45
2 YEARS 6.23/6.26 6.25
3 YEARS 6.23/6.26 6.25
4 YEARS 6.28/6.31 6.30
5 YEARS 6.32/6.34 6.33
7 YEARS 6.20/6.28 6.24
10 YEARS 6.20/6.28 6.24
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
