Sep 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.43 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.41/6.46 6.44 2 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43 3 MONTHS 6.40/6.43 6.42 6 MONTHS 6.40/6.43 6.42 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 1 YEAR 6.43/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.23/6.25 6.24 3 YEARS 6.23/6.24 6.24 4 YEARS 6.26/6.28 6.27 5 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31 7 YEARS 6.18/6.26 6.22 10 YEARS 6.18/6.26 6.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)