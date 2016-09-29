Sep 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.49 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48 2 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48 3 MONTHS 6.45/6.48 6.47 6 MONTHS 6.46/6.49 6.48 9 MONTHS 6.48/6.51 6.50 1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49 2 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30 3 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31 4 YEARS 6.35/6.37 6.36 5 YEARS 6.39/6.41 6.40 7 YEARS 6.26/6.34 6.30 10 YEARS 6.26/6.34 6.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)