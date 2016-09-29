Sep 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.49 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48
2 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48
3 MONTHS 6.45/6.48 6.47
6 MONTHS 6.46/6.49 6.48
9 MONTHS 6.48/6.51 6.50
1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49
2 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30
3 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31
4 YEARS 6.35/6.37 6.36
5 YEARS 6.39/6.41 6.40
7 YEARS 6.26/6.34 6.30
10 YEARS 6.26/6.34 6.30
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
