Oct 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.47 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.40/6.44 6.42 2 MONTHS 6.40/6.46 6.43 3 MONTHS 6.40/6.42 6.41 6 MONTHS 6.45/6.47 6.46 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.44 6.43 1 YEAR 6.42/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.24/6.26 6.25 3 YEARS 6.24/6.26 6.25 4 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30 5 YEARS 6.33/6.35 6.34 7 YEARS 6.20/6.28 6.24 10 YEARS 6.20/6.28 6.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)