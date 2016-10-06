Oct 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.44 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30
2 MONTHS 6.32/6.36 6.34
3 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35
6 MONTHS 6.40/6.44 6.42
9 MONTHS 6.37/6.40 6.39
1 YEAR 6.38/6.40 6.39
2 YEARS 6.21/6.23 6.22
3 YEARS 6.23/6.25 6.24
4 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30
5 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35
7 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26
10 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)