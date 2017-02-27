Feb 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 2 MONTHS 6.28/6.33 6.31 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.36/6.40 6.38 1 YEAR 6.41/6.43 6.42 2 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37 3 YEARS 6.46/6.48 6.47 4 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 5 YEARS 6.69/6.71 6.70 7 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 10 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)