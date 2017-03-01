Mar 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.34/6.38 6.36 2 MONTHS 6.29/6.32 6.31 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.32 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.34/6.36 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.41 6.40 1 YEAR 6.43/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 3 YEARS 6.50/6.52 6.51 4 YEARS 6.62/6.65 6.64 5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)