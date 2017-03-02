Mar 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.37 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.34/6.39 6.37 2 MONTHS 6.28/6.34 6.31 3 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 6 MONTHS 6.34/6.37 6.36 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.42 6.41 1 YEAR 6.44/6.46 6.45 2 YEARS 6.43/6.45 6.44 3 YEARS 6.54/6.55 6.55 4 YEARS 6.65/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 7 YEARS 6.72/6.78 6.75 10 YEARS 6.72/6.78 6.75 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)