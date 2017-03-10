Mar 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.33/6.38 6.36 2 MONTHS 6.27/6.31 6.29 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.30 6.28 6 MONTHS 6.32/6.36 6.34 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39 1 YEAR 6.43/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 3 YEARS 6.49/6.52 6.51 4 YEARS 6.61/6.63 6.62 5 YEARS 6.71/6.73 6.72 7 YEARS 6.65/6.73 6.69 10 YEARS 6.65/6.73 6.69 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)