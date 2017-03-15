Mar 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.33/6.39 6.36 2 MONTHS 6.27/6.31 6.29 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39 1 YEAR 6.42/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.46/6.48 6.47 4 YEARS 6.56/6.59 6.58 5 YEARS 6.66/6.68 6.67 7 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65 10 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)