Mar 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.38 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.34/6.40 6.37 2 MONTHS 6.30/6.34 6.32 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.34/6.38 6.36 9 MONTHS 6.38/6.41 6.40 1 YEAR 6.41/6.43 6.42 2 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35 3 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 4 YEARS 6.51/6.53 6.52 5 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 7 YEARS 6.57/6.63 6.60 10 YEARS 6.57/6.63 6.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)