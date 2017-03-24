Mar 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.35/6.38 6.37 2 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.30 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.32/6.34 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.36/6.38 6.37 1 YEAR 6.40/6.41 6.41 2 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35 3 YEARS 6.42/6.43 6.43 4 YEARS 6.52/6.53 6.53 5 YEARS 6.62/6.63 6.63 7 YEARS 6.56/6.64 6.60 10 YEARS 6.56/6.64 6.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)