Apr 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.11/6.18 6.15 2 MONTHS 6.14/6.21 6.18 3 MONTHS 6.20/6.26 6.23 6 MONTHS 6.27/6.33 6.30 9 MONTHS 6.33/6.38 6.36 1 YEAR 6.40/6.42 6.41 2 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37 3 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45 4 YEARS 6.54/6.57 6.56 5 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 7 YEARS 6.60/6.68 6.64 10 YEARS 6.60/6.68 6.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)