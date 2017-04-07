Apr 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.13/6.18 6.16 2 MONTHS 6.16/6.21 6.19 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 6 MONTHS 6.31/6.35 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39 1 YEAR 6.45/6.47 6.46 2 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45 3 YEARS 6.54/6.56 6.55 4 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 5 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 7 YEARS 6.71/6.79 6.75 10 YEARS 6.71/6.79 6.75 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)